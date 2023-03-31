Aspiriant LLC Buys 422 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

