Aspiriant LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

