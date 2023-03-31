Aspiriant LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

