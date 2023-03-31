Aspiriant LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.