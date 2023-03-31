Aspiriant LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

