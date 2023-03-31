Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

