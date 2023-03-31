Aspiriant LLC Invests $911,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after buying an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

