Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.