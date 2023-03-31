Aspiriant LLC Sells 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $277.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

