Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ESTC opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
