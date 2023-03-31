Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

