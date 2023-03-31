Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,393 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

