Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

