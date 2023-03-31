Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNA opened at $241.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

