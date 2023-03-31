Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $34.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

