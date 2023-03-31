Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 4,962 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
