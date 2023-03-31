Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.13 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

