Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $338,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.38 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

