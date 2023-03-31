Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

