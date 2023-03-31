Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $238,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

