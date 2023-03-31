Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $258,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

