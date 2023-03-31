Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $287,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.32 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.