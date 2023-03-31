Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $337,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.