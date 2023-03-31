Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

