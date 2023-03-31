Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
