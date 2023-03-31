Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 579 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.