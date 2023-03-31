Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 954 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

