Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,475 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,009,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
