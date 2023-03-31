Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $470.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.86.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

