Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.