Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 241 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

