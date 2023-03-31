Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $229,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

