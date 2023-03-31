Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,617,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

