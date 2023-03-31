Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $364,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

