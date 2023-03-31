Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $39,000 Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 132,759 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 130,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 70.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

