Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

