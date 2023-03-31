ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33.
