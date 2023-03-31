ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

