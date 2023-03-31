ATB Capital Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.30

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

YGR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

