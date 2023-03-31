Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of AY opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

