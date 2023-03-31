Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 5,554 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,660.52).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($5,996.31).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,012.29).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,042.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,132.94).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,281.61).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 405 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,052.63 and a beta of 1.26. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 345.50 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.99).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

