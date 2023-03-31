Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

