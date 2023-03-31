Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $232.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.40.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

