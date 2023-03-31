Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.76 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.33.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

