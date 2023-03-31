AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.79.

AVB opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

