AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.
AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.79.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.7 %
AVB opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77.
Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.