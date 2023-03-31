Avestar Capital LLC Buys 578 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $222.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

