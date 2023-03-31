Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,470 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 102,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

