Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6 %

AVY stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

