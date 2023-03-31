Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $180.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

