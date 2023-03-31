Avestar Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 439,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 642,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,057,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

