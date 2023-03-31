Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Linde
In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Linde Price Performance
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.
Linde Profile
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
